Graffiti

Our article yesterday morning highlighted the sorry state of the new park on the walking and cycling route from Roseburn to Union Canal.

Cllr Ross McKenzie who represents Sighthill/Gorgie Ward said: “”Graffiti is one of a long list of issues on the Link that I brought to a meeting with the Project Manager last month. I understand that there are ongoing discussions about a graffiti strategy and the potential to deploy CCTV.

“Plans for art installations have yet to be delivered, and it is hoped that these will deter low quality graffiti – we can see from the success of the mural on Dalry Road that good street art is respected and deters tagging.”

Cllr Euan Davidson, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Corstorphine/Murrayfield said: ““It is really disappointing to see that the new bridge and play equipment have been vandalised like this.

“Residents of Roseburn and the surrounding areas deserve access to greenspaces that haven’t been degaraded in this way.

“I hope that is cleared up very quickly and we need to see stronger action both to tackle graffiti more widely and investing in diversionary activities like youth work.”

Graffiti Roseburn to Union Canal. © 2025 Martin McAdam

Bollards on North Edinburgh Paths

Following a couple of incidents on the North Edinburgh cycle paths with speeding cars, Cllr Sanne Dijkstra-Downie, the councillor for Forth Ward asked for council officers to install bollards which would improve the safety of walkers and cyclists. Cllr Jenkinson the Transport Convener agreed this work would proceed in October last year.

A dog was injured in an incident in autumn 2024. Read the full story here.

Work is now to begin on 5 May to install the bollards.

Margaret is taking part in the London Marathon

Margaret Macleod is a knitter and fundraiser extraordinaire- and this weekend she is off to London to power walk the marathon.

It is Margaret who creates the colourful postbox toppers for boxes at the City Chambers and on Ravelston Dykes.

Read more here.

Margaret MacLeod Fundraiser Photo Alan Simpson

Campaign launched to restore memorial in Edinburgh

Scottish Veterans Residences (SVR) today (Wednesday 23 April 2025) launched a major public appeal to restore the charity’s century-old Memorial at Eastern Cemetery in Leith, Edinburgh – a poignant legacy project ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day in 2025.

The campaign, Project Heritage, aims to raise £40,000 to repair and reinstate the historic sandstone and bronze memorial, which honours former residents of Whitefoord House on the Royal Mile, who died between 1917 and 1948.

Opened in 1883 and now operated by Abercorn Funeral Services, Eastern Cemetery is the resting place of men and women with many of those named having served in the First and Second World Wars. A screen wall also bears the names of those from the 1914–18 conflict whose graves remain unmarked.

The launch event was held on Wednesday morning at the memorial site, with guests including Martin Nadin, CEO of SVR, and Colin Leslie, Head of External Relations, alongside current SVR residents, representatives from the Armed Forces and military historians.

Measuring seven metres wide and nearly two metres tall, the historic memorial features 11 separate bronze panels and five intricate carved motifs. It is currently in a state of disrepair, with a significant forward lean, and requires specialist conservation to prevent further deterioration.

www.svronline.org/support-project-heritage

Grant funding on offer

Edinburgh community groups will receive funding support, thanks to Co-op Members, after being selected to benefit for the latest round of funding through Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

A dozen Edinburgh groups will benefit, with Co-op looking to support local projects that help create sustainable futures for ‘people’ and ‘planet’,

Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity – who will use the money to help support young people in hospital who are struggling with their mental health; helping them to build resilience, confidence and positive relationships, with care teams to aid their recovery; The 106A City of Edinburgh Rainbows and Brownies; Corstorphine Community Centre and, the 185th A Brownies are among those set to benefit.

Other Edinburgh groups set to receive a funding boost from Co-op’s Local Community Fund, include: Art in Healthcare; Branch Out Together (prev. Lothian Autistic Society); Caledonian Thebans RFC; Capella Charity; Empty Kitchens Full Hearts; Hays Pantry; Teapot Trust and, The Dove Centre in theWester Hailes area – which works to enhance the lives of older and disabled people within the community by providing activities, meals and fully accessible transport for better physical and mental wellbeing.

The Local Community Fund has helped over 38,000 causes across the UK since 2016, sharing £116m. Funding is also boosted through the convenience retailer’s ‘Winners Share It All’ prize draw which offers the opportunity each month to win £5,000 for local causes and £500 for Co-op members.

Co-op members can view local causes and choose a community project close to their own heart on the Co-op membership app .

The benefits to community groups also extends beyond the funding support, with 95% of causes saying that they felt more connected with their community as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund and, that participating in the scheme had helped to raise their profile locally.

David Luckin, Head of Community Partnerships, Funding and Impact, Co-op, said: “We’re delighted to support a new funding round of 2,500 local causes across the UK and are now encouraging our members to participate and choose a cause near them – after all, they own our business and get a say in how our profits are shared. We know that things can be increasingly tough for communities and this funding will help deliver projects that their community needs.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its 6.2m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in its governance with a say in how the organisation is run. Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities.

40374 THE CO-OPERATIVE 2/8/19 Opening of the Co-Op store at Clippers Quay , Salford. Picture by Chris Bull/UNP

