Detectives are appealing for information following a break-in and theft in Broxburn.

The incident happened between 12am and 12.30am on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025, at a property on Badger Meadows.

A silver BMW 420D X-Drive was stolen.

Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0554 of Tuesday, 22 April, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

