More good news for Hibs fans as popular defender Jack Iredale has extended his contract.

The 28-year-old has signed a new deal which extends his stay with the Club until the summer of 2028.

Iredale joined Hibs at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign and has become a key member of David Gray’s First Team squad since breaking into the starting XI.

The centre-back has featured 26 times so far this season, forming a solid foundation as part of a consistent defensive line.

He has two goal contributions this season – both of which came in the Edinburgh Derby in March. Iredale set up Martin Boyle’s opening goal, before volleying home that iconic winning-goal in the closing stages.

On the defender’s new deal, Hibs Head Coach David Gray said: “Jack has been a fantastic addition to our squad this year, he is a top professional and he’s a good player.

“He had to wait patiently for his chance this season, but he grasped it with both hands and is thoroughly deserving of his new deal.

“We are all excited to continue working with Jack over the next few years.”

Hibs Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We are delighted that Jack has committed his future to the Club. He is a good character and role model for the younger players coming through, and an all-round top professional.

“He adds consistency and strength in depth to our back-line, and is a big part of our plans moving forward. His performances this season have been excellent, and we are all excited to watch his progress over the next few seasons.”

Like this: Like Loading...