Fife Flyers’ legend Danny Brown has arrived in Kirkcaldy ahead of celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the team’s 1985 British championship victory.

The Canadian will be reunited with fellow imports Ron Plumb and Dave Stoyanovich, and all the British players, at a live show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday, May 2.

The night that promises to be packed with memories and stories of a season that defined the sport in the Kingdom for a generation and more.

The show will tell the story of the season, from a training camp Aviemore to triumph at Wembley, and feature video footage which hasn’t been seen for many years.

The players will be on stage with hosts Ali McLaren and Joe Rowbotham to talk about their successes and the impact they had on the community.

The event is part of a weekend of celebrations which will also include the launch of an exhibition of memorabilia at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Artefacts donated by players and fans as well photographs and programmes from 1985 are included and the exhibition tells the story of the club’s role in the community against the backdrop of the miners’ strike.,

Brown said: “It is great to come back and celebrate our championship win and also meet all our friends. It was such a special time and also special for the community.”

The remaining tickets to the show are on sale at the theatre box office and online at https://www.onfife.com/event/fife-flyers/ and Brown added: “We fed off the community and how they reacted.”

The 1984-85 season saw Flyers finish runners-up in the Heineken Premier League and the Bluecol Cup before triumphing in the championship final against old rivals Murrayfield Racers.

They also doubled attendances at Fife Ice Arena, playing to full houses as a result of a huge drive to re-ignite the sport in the community.

Many fans queued for hours to get in even when the BBC broadcast games live on Grandstand with an afternoon face-off.

FLASHBACK: Brown, Plumb and Stoyanovich

