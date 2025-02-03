Great Britain emerged with a 55-35 victory over the USA in a Test Match in California, with Glasgow Tigers racers suffering mixed fortunes.



Glasgow rider Dan Thompson, named Rider of the Night, and Adam Ellis both scored 11 points plus one bonus for the visitors who made a flying start to the meeting with four 5-1 in the first five races to take complete control.



Nuneaton-born Thompson was awarded Great Britain’s Rider of the Night whilst former Glasgow star, Tom Brennan, was also in double figures with ten.



Skipper Dan Bewley and Borders-born Leon Flint, a former Berwick Bandits racer who now rides for Glasgow, both carded eight points and one bonus while 17-year-old Boughen scored two points and a bonus before crashing on bend four in Heat 14. He was taken to hospital but was released with no broken bones. He did suffer concussion.



Ipswich racer Ellis went on to win the individual competition which followed the main event, with Brennan and 20-year-old Thompson completing the top three in the Final.



Thompson said his double-figure score for Great Britain was perfect preparation for the new season in the UK and said: “I’m really happy with my score. It’s different to ride on equipment you’re unfamiliar with, but I found a good set-up and had speed. It was a good victory for Great Britain.”



King’s Lynn-based Boughen said: “Not the way I wanted the races to go here in the States. (To have) two crashes wasn’t planned, but. thankfully, I have no broken bones – concussed with a battered body and a few hours in hospital.”



FOCUSED: Glasgow Tigers 2025 with team manager Cami Brown (right). Courtesy of Glasgow Tigers

