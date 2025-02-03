Fife Flyers head for Braehead and a clash with Glasgow Tigers on Wednesday (19.30) after another night and another late collapse.

They were level at 2-2 at Coventry Blaze until less than 13 minutes from time but shipped three goals to go down 5-2 and emerge pointless from another weekend.

Interim coach, Johnny Curran, and his men lost 7-5 at home to Elite League pace-setters, Belfast Giants, on Saturday, shipping two goals in the final minutes after roaring back from a 5-1 deficit to level at 5-5.

On Sunday, the Kirkcaldy club were outshot 42-23 at The SkyDome in front of 1,771 fans and lost their first goal after nine minutes when Morten Jurgens converted. Tyler Heidt levelled seven minutes later but Blaze netted their second after 24 minutes, Alessio Luciani converting.

Four minutes later and Fife were level for a second time, Michael Cichy scoring, and the sides remained level until the 48th minute. With Olivier LeBlanc in the penalty box, Coventry converted the go-ahead goal on the power play with Chase Gresock providing the finishing touch.

They added a fourth 35 seconds later through Alexander Kuqali and Gresock scored his second on the empty net with 43 seconds left and Shane Owen having been withdrawn to provide six skaters.

FOCUSED: Defenceman Tyler Heidt captured at Coventry by Scott Wiggins

