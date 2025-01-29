Berwick Bandits have announced a second title sponsor for the forthcoming Cab Direct Championship season.
And another Northumberland business has stepped-up to back the team.
Choppington-based Stakeford Tyre Services have joined R.E.D Campers from Wooler and the team will be known as the R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS, when they come to the tapes for their 58th consecutive season in April.
STS supply and fit alloy wheels and a range of tyres including motorcycle and off-road tyres, offering both a drive-in and online booking service.
Berwick Bandits owner, Jamie Courtney, said: “STS have been invaluable sponsors at Berwick Speedway for a number of years and we are delighted to have them as our powered-by backer for the new campaign.”
PICTURE: Jamie Courtney and his brother Scott. Picture courtesy of Berwick Bandits.
