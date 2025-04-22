Hearts have taken issue with the refereeing decision at Hampden Park during the dying minutes of Saturday’s Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup semi-final with Aberdeen when Aussie midfielder, Cammy Devlin, received a second yellow card.

The Jambos were already down to ten men due to the dismissal of defender Michael Steinwender late in the first half.

A statement posted on the club website said: “While we give credit to Aberdeen for making the most of their opportunity in the 118th minute to win the tie, we take issue with the refereeing decision immediately preceding it.

“It is the club’s view that neither yellow card issued to Cammy Devlin in the match was warranted and we should not have been put in the position of having to finish the game with nine men which directly affected the outcome.

“Saturday came on the back of other decisions this season that have also not gone in our favour.”

It added: “Throughout the season we have maintained dialogue with the Scottish FA, and, while we always prefer to air our grievances in private, on this occasion, given the magnitude of the occasion that was a Scottish Cup semi-final and what was at stake, we believe that the club, and most importantly, its supporters, deserve better.”

Looking at the season overall, the statement said: “The club has recently publicly declared that this season has not been good enough and it is our intention not to see it repeated.”

Like this: Like Loading...