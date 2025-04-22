After the recent elections for new community councillors there are enough to form a new body in Juniper Green and Baberton Mains.

But there are not enough new members that a vote would be required. At its first meeting the community council members were confirmed by the Returning Officer, Cllr Stephen Jenkinson, and the new members then nominated the Office Bearers.

Juniper Green and Baberton Mains Community Council (JGBMCC) has the following members:



Lynn Elliott

Linda Johnston

Michael Muirhead

Emma Murdoch

Russell Salton (Secretary) (correspondence@junipergreencc.org.uk)

Vic Stewart

Ali Walker (Treasurer)

John Walker (Chair) (chair@junipergreencc.org.uk)



We can have up to 12 elected members, so we have 4 vacancies for which we can co-opt residents. We would like to expand the range of skills and interests on the CC, so please do contact us if you are interested. Local interest groups can also nominate members.



A spokesperson for the community council said: “We’ve had a few residents join our meetings in recent months and they have been able to discuss local issues with our elected ward councillors and MSPs, and our MP is planning to attend in future.

“You are welcome at any meeting. We meet at 7.30pm in The Hub, 531 Lanark Road, on the fourth Wednesday of the month. We are the lowest level of representation, so we play an important part in local democracy.



“Current examples of activities include working on developing the Muir Wood Path, and cleaning up and improving Dr MacKay’s Wood.”



The Community Council website is https://jgbmcc.org/ and Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/junipergreencouncil

The Hub@531 Lanark Road. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

