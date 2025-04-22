Earth Day

The theme for Earth Day this year is Our Power, Our Planet which focuses on renewable energy and climate action. Today there will be many recognitions of the climate crisis and EARTHDAY.ORG demands tripling the global generation of clean electricity by 2030.

The cost of making solar panels is said to have reduced by up to 93% in the decade between 2010 and 2020, making this a much more affordable way to heat buildings. The most direct result of relying less on fossil fuels is cleaner air – which is better for everyone’s health.

The Energy Saving Trust was the UK’s direct response tp the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Read more about Earth Day on their website. Here are some events in Edinburgh today and this week.

What’s on at The UK Parliament this week

Time for the Secretary of State for Scotland to answer questions in the House on Wednesday – at 11.30am.

Tuesday 22 April

The House will sit from 2.30pm, starting with questions to the Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood.

The main business will be:

Second reading of the Sentencing Guidelines (Pre-Sentence Reports) Bill.

Wednesday 23 April

The House will sit from 11.30am, starting with questions to the Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray.

Prime Minister’s Questions will take place at 12 midday.

The main business will be: Opposition Day debate on a motion in the name of the Liberal Democrats (subject to be announced).

Thursday 24 April

The House will sit from 9.30am, starting with questions to the Minister for the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds.

The main business will be:

Remaining stages of the Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill [Lords].

Friday 25 April

The House will sit from 9.30am and the main business will be Private Members’ Bills.

All business is subject to change. More information about forthcoming Business in the House of Commons can be found in the Parliamentary Calendar.

You can watch all the proceedings from Westminster here.

Big Ben Westminster

At Portobello Bookshop tonight

An Inklings Showcase #1: Big Ideas in Small Books

With Arusa Qureshi, Casci Ritchie, Thom James Carter and Xuanlin Tham

In conversation with Rebecca Wojturska

At: The Portobello Bookshop

On:22 April 2025, From 7.00pm – 8.00pm

More details here.

Pension Age Disability Payment

From today Pension Age Disability Payment is available across all of Scotland for older people living with a disability or health condition, and this payment – made to 150,000 older people – replaces Attendance Allowance in Scotland.

Debbie Horne, Scotland Policy and Public Affairs Manager at Independent Age, said: “With the national rollout of the new Pension Age Disability Payment which replaces Attendance Allowance in Scotland, it’s really important that eligible older people receive this support, and everything else, that they’re entitled to. Our Older People’s Economic Wellbeing Index Scotland found that one in four (24%) people in later life with a health condition are not aware of disability related social security payments.

“This is money for people of State Pension age who are disabled, have a long-term health condition, or are terminally ill. It is not means tested.

“For older people who think they might be eligible, they can find out more from Independent Age’s new Pension Age Disability Payment guide. This is free and has up to date advice on what the entitlement is and how to claim. It is available through the Independent Age website or by calling our free helpline on 0800 319 6789 to request a copy. Our helpline and advice team can also advise any older people who is unsure whether or not they could be eligible for the payment.

“People currently receiving Attendance Allowance do not need to do anything and will be automatically transferred onto Pension Age Disability Payment by Social Security Scotland. They will continue to receive their payment uninterrupted.”

Recycling station seats

On Earth Day it seems appropriate to highlight the recent good use of some of the seats from Haymarket Station as can be seen can be seen in the post by Water of Leith Conservation Trust.. Network Rail donated and installed the seating which volunteers then painted.

Bonus photo

Our bonus photo is one which we will expand upon in tomorrow’s article. This is the play park refurbished on the £17 million newly created Roseburn to Union Canal link. It is quite dispiriting.

We are asking the council what action they will be taking in this park, and hope to report any news about this to you on Wednesday.

Grafitti Roseburn to Union Canal. © 2025 Martin McAdam

