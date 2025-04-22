Competitors in Toulouse included teams from France, Germany, Ireland and England.

That winning feeling as Hutchison Vale 2012’s lift the Mediterranean Cup

The winning Hutchison Vale 2012 squad/

Captained by Evan Aitken and Noah Radcliffe Hutchie won their group on the first day in style scoring freely and not conceding a goal a to qualify for the quarter finals.

Hutchison Vale started the second day where they left off winning the quarter final against accomplished London opponents 2-1 before following up by putting French rivals to the sword, 2-0

Marseilles, who had been excellent in all previous games, provided final opposition and went ahead only for Oliver Hay to equalise and take the game to penalties.

In the shoot-out Noah Radcliffe, Oscar Pettigrew and Oliver Hay all stepped up to score and when ‘keeper Charlie Philbin saved for Hutchison Vale the trophy was on its way back to Edinburgh.

The team were sponsored by esscom Fire Protection, Cmac fire security and Gordon Bow Plant Hire.

Like this: Like Loading...