Striker Kathleen McGovern believes Hibernian Women are in a “great position” following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Rangers.

McGovern’s glancing header inside 10 minutes put Hibs on the path to victory at Meadowbank Stadium.

A packed crowd in EH7 watched on as Stacey Papadopoulos added a second to seal all three points and lift Hibernian back above the Gers to the top of the SWPL table.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” McGovern told HibsTV. “I was a bit frustrated on Wednesday night [versus Celtic], I feel like we deserved the win. It was about trying to put the wrongs right and I think that that’s what we did.

“I feel like we just fight for each other and there’s a right togetherness in the group right now, and that’s how it felt on the pitch.

“We could have actually had more, we created quite a lot but I’m just delighted to get the three points, it puts us in a great position.”

The win sees Hibernian lead the table by two points over Rangers, while Glasgow City remain just three behind, also.

McGovern, who now has 25 goals in 28 appearances this season, is certain the players will continue to strive towards their own goals rather than listen to outside noise as the run-in reaches it’s climax.

“I feel like we just go about our business quietly. A lot of people had probably wrote us off already. We know what our targets are, we’ll just continue to see where it takes us in the next five games.

“We’ll be back in on Wednesday analysing the games from this week because I don’t think we have got to do that.

“So we will be preparing the best possible way for the Motherwell game which is in a week’s time on Wednesday.”

