

Linlithgow overcame Stewart’s Melville 17-14 to be crowned Edinburgh Northern seven-a-side champions for 2025 at Inverleith Park.

Edinburgh Fijians won the second tier Northern Bowl and Edinburgh Northern retained the Pond Plate.

The tournament featured 21 teams playing in seven groups of three with the top team going on to compete in the Northern Cup, second place to the Northern Bowl and third to the Pond Plate.

Attention now turns at Edinburgh Northern to a visit from Hungarian opposition who will take on the club’s over-35s on 31 May.

Linlithgow rugby club celebrate winning Edinburgh Northern sevens

