Cllr Val Walker the Labour councillor for Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart has died suddenly at home in Edinburgh.

As a new councillor in 2022, she was appointed Culture Convener. Cllr Walker had the benefit of a long experience of having worked for the council in the libraries and community services.

She was active in her role as local councillor as can be seen from her Facebook page.

Council Leader Jane Meagher said that flags at the City Chambers will fly at half mast as a mark of respect. Cllr Meagher said: “I was extremely sad to hear of Val’s sudden and unexpected death and my thoughts are with her family and friends.

“It was a privilege to get to know Val, both as a friend and colleague. What struck me from the very beginning was her intelligence, her wit but, most of all, her warmth and kindness. Even in the heat of political debate she would always remain calm, constructive, and respectful of other people’s views.

“Prior to becoming a councillor, her roles in education and library services over many years gave her a long-lasting passion for reading, something that she loved to share with others – helping them to discover the wonderful world of books and libraries.

“Alongside this, she campaigned tirelessly for the Labour Party, as she did for the rights of workers, women and single parents. She spent thousands of hours knocking on doors and speaking to local residents – and I know that being elected as councillor for Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart in 2022 filled her with huge pride, something that stayed with her throughout.

“She brought the same determination to her role as Chair of the Council’s Joint Consultative Committee and I know she was held in the highest regard by the Trade Unions, who recognised a lifetime of activism and support.

“Val’s other great passion for theatre, and the arts more generally, made her the perfect choice for Culture and Communities Convener, a role that she approached with vigour and enthusiasm. She was never happier than when she’d managed to find a way of reaching consensus with all parties and I know that she was trusted and admired by colleagues from across the chamber.

“She was also a great champion of the festivals, and of the benefits they bring to our city’s reputation, but – in typically balanced fashion – an equally fierce defender of our parks and greenspaces and the huge enjoyment they bring to our residents.

“Val is a great loss to the council, to her colleagues and to the city. We will miss her immensely.”

Cllr Mandy Watt, Depute Council Leader, said: “Val loved being a councillor and representing the constituents in her ward. She was a staunch ally and a dear friend to me over the many years that we campaigned together. I will miss her every day.”

Labour councillor, Margaret Graham, said: “Val’s dedication to the Labour movement throughout her life was inspirational. Her appetite for campaigning was second to none and the The Labour Group will be much diminished without her. My condolences to her son Neil and his family.”

Councillor Jason Rust, Chair of the Conservative Group of Councillors said: “As a group we are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Councillor Walker’s passing. As council colleagues we worked across the political divide with Val and we will remember her commitment to duty and her dedication to her role as Culture and Communities Convener. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Edinburgh South West MP, Dr Scott Arthur, said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Cllr Val Walker, last weekend. Val was an exceptional Edinburgh South West Councillor, tirelessly advocating for the Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart community.

“She was a formidable woman who understood the meaning of service. Her unwavering passion for libraries was truly inspiring. Val often spoke about their importance, and her dedication ensured that Edinburgh’s libraries remained open despite numerous threats.

“As Convener of the committee overseeing them, she played a pivotal role in safeguarding these vital community resources. In 2022, Val’s relentless campaigning led to the reopening of Oxgangs Library after it had been used as a Covid test centre. Remarkably, she achieved this before even being elected.

“Val’s legacy will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Val”

Cllr Stephen Jenkinson said: “Val was a dedicated Scottish Labour councillor for Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart, and her tireless work and deep commitment to her community will never be forgotten.

“Her compassion, strength, and sense of justice made her a valued friend and a respected voice in the council. She will be greatly



Cllr Walker’s son, Niall lives in Shanghai in China with his wife Vicky and their family, and we understand that he had followed his mother into a career as a librarian.

Val Walker was elected in May 2022 with 2,026 first preference votes and has represented the ward since along with the other representatives, Cllrs Cowdy and Key.

She held a number of positions in her role as Convener and was on the board of Capital City Theatres Trust Directors, Dance Base, Edinburgh International Science Festival, Queen’s Hall, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Worker’s Educational Association Scotland.

She had a decades long history in the Labour movement and was UNISON representative dating from the days when former Chancellor, Alistair Darling was foremost in the Labour movement.

The Edinburgh Reporter offer our sincere condolences to Cllr Walker’s family.

Phyllis Stephen, Editor, said: “Cllr Walker was always so charming to speak to at the many events she attended or at the City Chambers where she worked hard as the Convener, and was easily one of the most visible of all 63 elected members. It is extremely sad news.”

Culture and Communities Convener Cllr Val Walker photographed at the opening of the new Gasholder Park Picture Alan Simpson 27//3/24

Cllr Cammy Day and Culture Convener Cllr Val Walker at the Christmas Market in 2023 PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

