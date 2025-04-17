It was another day of pink gorgeousness in The Meadows on Thursday just ahead of Easter weekend.

The blossom is coming out nicely now and more of the lovely cloud-like Sakura are putting their distinctive mark on the pathways which crisscross there.

But if you are in the area then don’t take too long before you go to see it for yourself – and there are many other places in the city which also feature the lovely blossom, leading us into the warmer days.

Maryna enjoying the blossom in the sunshine in the Meadows. Picture Alan Simpson 17/4/2024

Blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

Blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

Blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

Blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

Blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

Blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

Blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

Aerial shot of the blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

