Edinburgh Rugby’s Engagement Team honoured the tireless efforts of emergency services, NHS staff, and social care workers, by inviting Murrayfield House residents and colleagues to an exclusive experience at the team’s open training session on Thursday, March 27.

And the club rolled out the red carpet for residents and colleagues from the Care Home to provide an unforgettable day of connection, excitement, and appreciation for the social care sector.

16 Murrayfield House residents soaked up the electric atmosphere as they watched the Edinburgh Rugby team gear up for their clash against the Dragons.

This included Marion Milligan, Margaret Robertson, George Paterson, Gertrude (Trudy) McPherson, William Walker, Elaine Hardie, Rev Hamish Walker, William Banyard, Shelagh Robertson and others.

The residents didn’t just spectate – they mingled with the players, swapped stories, and felt the buzz of anticipation for their next match.

As a grand gesture, Edinburgh Rugby gifted free tickets to the Friday, March 28, allowing nine residents and seven colleagues to cheer from the stands, their voices joining the roar of the crowd.

Fiona Truesdale, HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home Manager, said:“We are so grateful to the Edinburgh Rugby team for their warmth and generosity. Our residents were thrilled to meet the players, and it was a truly uplifting day for everyone involved. The smiles, stories, and shared moments will be remembered for a long time.”

Edinburgh Rugby’s heartwarming initiative celebrates dedicated carers, showcasing sport’s power to unite communities and honour their selfless contributions. For more information on HC-One Scotland homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

