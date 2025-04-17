Hibs have slashed away ticket allocations for their remaining home games against Dundee United and Rangers.

Rangers used to receive a 3,800 away allocation – but they will only have 1,500 fans for the final match of the season on 17 May 2025.

Hibs sit third in the table heading into the final weeks of the campaign, and want to fill Easter Road with as many home fans as possible.

The South Stand at the Dunbar end usually houses travelling supporters, but the club are aiming to capitalise on a historic run of form by offering as many seats as possible for Hibs supporters.

A statement published on the club’s website reads: “We can confirm the ticket information for our final two home William Hill Premiership fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign, making additional tickets available for Hibernian FC supporters!

“David Gray’s side will be looking to build on their historic run of form in the top-flight as we enter the top six split fixtures, with the Hibees facing both Dundee United and Rangers at home.

“Easter Road has become a fortress this season with Hibs winning their last seven consecutive games in Edinburgh. We are unbeaten at home since the end of November, 2024.

“The special atmosphere at Easter Road, combined with the team’s incredible run of form, has seen a greater demand for home tickets, with additional tickets being made available in the South Stand for our previous two games against St Johnstone and Dundee.

“As we look to create a raucous atmosphere for our final two home fixtures of the season, we have reduced our opponents’ away allocations to provide more tickets to Hibernian FC supporters!

“For both games against Dundee United and Rangers, Hibs supporters can purchase tickets in the South Stand.

“The Hibees have been there through thick and thin this season and our fans have played a vital role in our fantastic run of form.

“As we look to end the season on a high, we know how important your support will be, and we’d urge as many supporters to get to Easter Road to back David Gray and his players.”

