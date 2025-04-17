Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has made two changes to the starting XV that featured in last weekend’s match against Italy for the game against England in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations on Saturday 19 April at the Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, Leicester.

Rachel McLachlan is poised to earn her 50th cap and following an impressive first start against Italy, Becky Boyd retains the number four jersey.

She will again partner with Sarah Bonar in the second row. The front row remains unchanged, with Anne Young at loosehead, Lana Skeldon at hooker, and Elliann Clarke at tighthead.

Evie Gallagher moves to blindside flanker in the only positional change to the starting XV, with captain Rachel Malcolm set to miss out after sustaining concussion against Italy. McLachlan earns her 50th cap on the openside, with Jade Konkel starting in the number eight jersey.

In the absence of Malcolm, Helen Nelson will assume the role of captain and will partner with Caity Mattinson as the half-backs.

The remainder of the backline remains unchanged from the last three rounds, starting with a midfield pairing of Lisa Thomson and Emma Orr. Last weekend’s try-scorers Chloe Rollie and Francesca McGhie start at full-back and left wing respectively, with Rhona Lloyd lining up on the right wing.

On the bench, Easson has opted for a 5:3 split between forwards and backs. Elis Martin, Leah Bartlett, Molly Poolman and Adelle Ferrie are all named once again, with uncapped Gemma Bell, who has U20s honours, added as the final forward replacement.

In the backs, Rhea Clarke — younger sister of Elliann — could earn her first senior cap if called upon as scrum-half cover. Centre Rachel Philipps is also in line for a potential debut, while Lucia Scott completes the bench and could feature for the first time in this year’s Six Nations.

Scotland Women team (caps in brackets) to face England in Round Four of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations on Saturday 19 April (kick-off 4.45pm) – broadcast live across BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

15. Chloe Rollie – Trailfinders Women (73) 14. Rhona Lloyd – Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais (55) 13. Emma Orr – Bristol Bears (27)

12. Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women (67) 11. Francesca McGhie – Leicester Tigers (20) 10. Helen Nelson (Captain) – Loughborough Lightning (68) 9. Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women (30)

1. Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning (18) 2. Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears (77) 3. Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears (18) 4. Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning (2) 5. Sarah Bonar – Harlequins (45) 6. Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears (33) 7. Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier (49)

8. Jade Konkel – Harlequins (69)

Replacements 16. Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning (18) 17. Leah Bartlett – Leicester Tigers (41) 18. Molly Poolman –Edinburgh ugby/Watsonian FC (2) 19. Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (3) 20. Gemma Bell – Gloucester Hartpury/Hartpury University (uncapped) 21. Rhea Clarke – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh (uncapped) 22. Rachel Philipps – Sale Sharks (uncapped) 23. Lucia Scott – Gloucester-Hartpury/Hartpury University (3)

