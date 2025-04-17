Police Scotland are continuing to appeal for information to help trace 70-year-old Elizabeth Hamilton, who has been reported missing from the Whitburn area.

She was last seen leaving her home in Whitburn around 4pm on Wednesday, 16 April, 2025 and it is believed she has travelled to the Dundee area by public transport. Elizabeth also has connections to the Aberdeen area.

She is described as white, slim build, 5ft 4in, with short light-brown greying hair. She has a scar on her nose and often wears reading glasses. When last seen, she was wearing a dark blue short puffer jacket, cream jumper and dark jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Inspector Scott Currie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

“I would ask everyone in the Dundee area to keep Elizabeth’s image in their mind and think back – have you seen anyone matching her description?

“If you believe you can assist our efforts to trace her, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2971 of 16 April.”

