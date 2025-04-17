A 21-year-old man has been convicted of the murder of Lewis McCartney in Edinburgh.

The 18-year-old was found with serious injuries on Viewcraig Street around 3.45am on Sunday, 12 February, 2023. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

Bailey Dowling was found guilty of murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, 17 April, 2025. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “My thoughts remain with Lewis’ family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what happened. I hope the verdict will bring them some form of justice.

“Dowling now faces the consequences of his actions which resulted in the death of Lewis, a young man with a bright future ahead of him, who was supported by such a loving and caring family.

“Such violent crimes have no place in our local communities, I would ask those who chose to carry weapons to think long and hard and understand the horrific consequences which may result in their actions.

“I’d like to thank the public for their support during our investigation”

