Under the guidance of its talented head chef, Joe Peden, Karma Lake of Menteith, has created a very special Easter Sunday menu, which is offered this weekend at the tranquil Lakeside Port of Menteith Hotel.

Highly seasonal, and locally sourced, the Easter Sunday Menu has a choice of two delicious starters, the first of which is asparagus, with wild mushroom, walnuts, and fried duck on rye toast. The second one is a curried crab cake, with sour apple and green mango chow salad.

Main courses include lamb rump, a crispy gnocchi dish, with cavolo nero pesto, kale and peas, or a traditional Sunday Roast. Easter desserts include a mini egg brownie, coupled with a hot cross bun bread-and-butter pudding.

“We’ve included a mix of traditional favourites, combined with new and inventive taste sensations in our Easter Sunday menu,” said Adrian Willmers, Operations Director at Karma Lake of Menteith. “Joe loves to mix different cuisines, and, as we can see in the new menu, he has some refreshing Asian flavours on show, combined with a hint of Italy, and also the tradition of a UK classic – bread-and-butter pudding, but, this time, made with hot cross buns.

“We’ve got loads going on Easter Sunday, such as our Family Easter Egg Hunt starting at 12 noon. It’s a bookable event, although you don’t have to be a resident to come here and have Sunday Lunch with the family. Everyone is welcome. We are very lucky to enjoy strong loyalty from local diners from Stirling, and all across the Trossachs villages.

“Give us a call on 01877 385258 to book our beautiful lakeside restaurant, with its views over the Lake of Menteith. It’s a truly tranquil setting, enhanced by our fantastic cuisine.”

Adrian finished by saying that if Malt Whisky was your preferred choice of Easter treat, and not chocolate, Karma Lake of Menteith was indeed the perfect place to come, as the Hotel has its own Malt Vault, packed full of rare and exclusive Whiskies from all over Scotland to try.

“We have a number of the more unusual whiskies from local distillery, Deanstoun, just along the road, a real treat for the whisky lover.”

https://karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-lake-of-menteith/

