Scotland’s only direct service to China will now operate year-round as Hainan Airlines continues to extend its presence at Edinburgh Airport, which is part of the VINCI Airports network.

The airline’s current March to October service between Edinburgh and Beijing will now continue throughout the year, improving connectivity between the two capitals.

It will operate twice-a-week on Mondays and Fridays on an A330.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “We’ve always been proud of being home to Scotland’s only direct service to China so it’s great to see Hainan making that a year-round route.

“Ensuring Scotland has connections to the world is a key aim for us, and having direct access to one of the world’s biggest economies is something that will be welcomed by many industries, and by our partners in Edinburgh and beyond.”

