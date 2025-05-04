New measures to strengthen Scotland’s public services and ensure people are supported during the cost-of-living crisis will be set out by the First Minister this week.

First Minister, John Swinney, will deliver his Programme for Government on Tuesday 6 May, focused on his four key priorities – eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, investing in public services and tackling the climate emergency.

The First Minister announced last month that he would bring forward the Programme for Government from its expected publication date post-summer to enable a full year of delivery before the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

The First Minister said: “Times are tough for households and businesses across Scotland, and the world around us is changing in ways that are difficult to predict.

“But my promise to the people of Scotland is that amidst the uncertainty there is one thing they can be sure of: the government I lead will always seek to do what is best for Scotland.

“As First Minister, I will always put the needs and interests of the people of Scotland first.

“I made the decision to bring my Programme for Government forward to ensure people know that the government I lead is entirely focused on improving their lives.

“On Tuesday, I will bring my plan to Parliament that will strengthen our health service and ensure more money stays in people’s pockets during this cost of living crisis.

“The 2025-26 Programme for Government will make Scotland healthier and wealthier.”

The First Minister making a keynote speech given to delegates of the Better Society Academy at The Social Hub in Glasgow on Friday 2 May 2025 PHOTO courtesy of The Scottish Government

