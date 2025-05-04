Locals and tourists gathered early to take pictures for the arrival of the first-ever World Tour of Moulin Rouge! earlier in the week.

A lone tartan clad piper began to play and the red carpet was rolled out in temperatures reaching 22°C in the city which was said to be “as hot as Malaga”.

The sold-out performance was certainly the hottest ticket in town with local singer-songwriter Calum Beattie in attendance and enjoying a drink before the show.

Calum Beattie

Comedian Craig Hill and Gilded Balloon owner, Karen Koren, were also at Press Night for what proved to be an unmissable night at the Playhouse.

Set in Paris, in 1899, the musical is the story of a lovesick American writer (Christian played by Nate Landscroner) which was made into a film starring Ewen McGregor and Nicole Kidman in 2001.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic explained after the performance, that the production began in 2018 on Broadway and was shut down by the global pandemic for 18 months.

Since September 2021 there has been a “fast and furious” rollout of the show.

Earlier that day she had word of the jukebox musical’s 10 millionth visitor. Before leaving the stage Pavlovic thanked the global cast including Verity Thompson as Satine and Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler adding that they were taking the musical’s celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and love around the world.

The show is running at Edinburgh Playhouse until 15 June.

Karen Koren and Craig Hill







Like this: Like Loading...