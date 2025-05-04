A total of nine ducklings have hatched at Lauriston Castle.

In the grounds of the castle which is owned and run by the council anyone can enjoy a woodland walk, a visit to the award-winning Japanese garden, or step back in time and experience what life was like in an Edinburgh middle-class home at the beginning of the 20th century by booking a castle tour.

In the grounds there are many opportunities to see wildlife including these cute ducklings.

Ducklings at Lauriston Castle Gardens.9 chicks have hatched in total. Picture Alan Simpson 4/5/2025

