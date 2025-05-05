The charity, Christian Aid will be 80 years old this year and the anniversary will be marked with a service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

The international development organisation has announced that the First Minister, John Swinney, will be a guest speaker at the service.

Christian Aid’s foundations date back to 1945 in the aftermath of the Second World War, when it responded to the huge refugee crisis in Europe.

The 80th anniversary service will also feature contributions from the charity’s Chief Executive Patrick Watt, Christian Aid’s global thematic advisor Temwa Kasakula, music from Siskin Green and poetry that has been written to mark the anniversary by former Head of Christian Aid Kathy Galloway.

Head of Christian Aid Val Brown said: “This is a milestone year for the organisation. It felt important to mark 80 years with a service that enables some deep reflection on what we’ve achieved while also recognising the many challenges facing us today, not least conflict and the climate crisis.

“While this is a service of worship, fundamentally it’s also about saying thank you to our supporters and those who continue to give, act and pray for global justice and an end to global poverty.”

During the service Scottish folk trio Siskin Green will perform the song ‘When I Needed A Neighbour’, a songthat was originally written for Christian Aid back in the 1960s and is still popular in churches and school assembles today.

The service takes place on Saturday 17 May at 7pm. All are welcome.

Val Brown, Head of Christian Aid Scotland outside St Giles’ Cathedral. Credit: Joanne Dallas/ Christian Aid.

