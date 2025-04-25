Zebre Parma 25 – Edinburgh 25

Despite spending most of the opening quarter in their 22, Edinburgh were able to score the first points of the match after Fusco was caught offside at the scrum.

With the pressure Zebre were applying it was only a matter of time before they reaped the rewards. A lovely show and go right in front of Edinburgh’s line by the scrum half, Fusco, left an unaware Darcy Rae for dust. A missed conversion leaves the score 5-3.

Zebre’s errors proved costly once more after an advantage in their 22 gifted Edinburgh three points.

It was a sniping masterclass from Alessandro Fusco as he picked up his second try from the back of a nice maul after Zebre went to the corner.

Zebre showed tremendous game management during the ten-minutes with 14 men. For Edinburgh, after 35 minutes they had implemented no real pressure with Zebre forcing errors through intelligent defending.

HT: Zebre Parma 12 – 6 Edinburgh

Following an excellent break into the 22 Zebre caught Edinburgh off guard in the first minute of the first half. Excellent attacking shape allowed Zebre to move it wide for Trulla to dive over in the corner.

Zebre’s momentum continued as star man Fusco flew up on Rae forcing Edinburgh to go for the quick pass which resulted in a knock on by youngster Jack Brown.

A malfunctioned Edinburgh lineout five meters out saw Boan Venter charge through Zebre defenders like an angry bull and dot down for the try.

Some much-needed relief came for Edinburgh as veteran Hamish Watson made an excellent steal followed by a Zebre infringement allowed them to get out of their 22.

Edinburgh’s shining light, Boan Venter, turned the contest in to a one-point game as he made his way through two defenders to reach over the line once again.

Just as Edinburgh looked as if they were making headway in this game Muncaster was yellow carded for a dangerous no arms tackle.

A Zebre siege was repelled by an imposing Edinburgh defence and a Jack Brown intercept who really impressed on his first start for Edinburgh.

Zebre took no chances as Montemauri pushed over two penalties in the final ten minutes to gain a seven-point lead.

Just as the Sharks did last week, Edinburgh persisted right till the end. Paterson led them up the pitch finding Graham who flung it to Currie finished nicely in the corner in the eightieth minute. Cammy Scott, who’s in his first year as a professional, struck the conversion beautifully to draw the game.

This result has made the ‘race for eight’ even more tense than before with already every point invaluable, this injury riddled Edinburgh team will now have to bring something special to Galway if they want to secure their play off spot. This will challenge will be heightened as they face a clinical Bath side next week in the Challenge cup semi-final at home.

FULL TIME: Zebre 25 – 25 Edinburgh

Yellow cards:

Edinburgh – B.Muncaster (65”)

Zebre – G.Da Re (18”)

Scoring timeline (Edinburgh first): 3-0, 3-5, 6-5, 6-12, HT, 6-19, 11-19, 18-19, 18-22, 18-25, 25-25, FT

Referee: Ben Connor

Teams:

Edinburgh – B.Venter(R.Hislop 70”), P.Harrison(H.Morris 68”), D.Rae(A.Williams 65”), G.Young, S.Skinner(G.Gilchrist 46”), B.Muncaster, H.Watson (F.Douglas 73”), M.Bradbury, A.Price(C.Shiel 69”), R.Thompson(C.Scott 63”), J.Brown, J.Lang(M.Tuipulotu 53”), M.Currie, D.Graham, H.Paterson

Zebre Parma – D.Fischetti(P.Buonfiglio 70”), T.Di Bartolomeo(L.Bigi 63”), M.Hasa(J.Pitinari 50”), M.Canali, L.Crumov(A.Zambonin 62”), G.Ferrari, B.Stavile(R.Nasovew 62”), G.Licata, A.Fusco(G.Garcia 56”), G.Da Re(Montemauri 68”), S.Gesi, D.Mazza(L.Morisi 73”), F.Paea, S.Gregory, J.Trulla

Like this: Like Loading...