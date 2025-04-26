Edinburgh Rays baseball team undertake their first fixtures of the new North East League season on Sunday, 27 April, when they travel south for a double header with Durham Spartans.

And the Capital outfit will be bolstered not only by a recent friendly win at Stirling Storm but a well organised pre-season at two venues as well as local authority support.

The club have been training twice a week at either Holyrood Park or Morgan Playing Fields, Peffermill, and can boast a main squad of 15-20 players.

It is at the latter venue that help has been received in the form of a concrete slab for a container that will allow equipment to be stored.

“We really feel we can put down roots now” says club official Luke Rajczuk.

“We are very much a community club with American expats, Canadians, Asians, English and Scots.

“We play in a league alongside Durham, Leeds, Newcastle and Sheffield In addition to exhibition games.

“Baseball is a niche sport but newcomers are always welcome at our training sessions in Holyrood Park on Wednesday evenings (6-8pm) and Morgan Playing Fields on Sunday’s (12.45-3pm).

