Stellar Monarchs have completed their 2025 team with the signing of Oskar Polis who makes his debut in British racing having competed in the Polish league for more than a decade.

The 28-year-old Pole sees this as an exciting challenge but he has been a regular in the heat leader birth in recent years in the Polish National League and appeared in the Polish Ekstraliga 2 and Swedish Bauhaus-Ligan – Sweden’s top league – in 2024.

He will also race for Opole in the Polish National League and Vargarna in the Bahaus-Ligan in 2025 and Stellar Monarchs’ co-promoter, John Campbell, admitted he had worked hard to complete the team.

“I have methodically put the pieces in place and we are thrilled to welcome Oskar to the Monarchs to begin his journey in British Speedway.

“He is an accomplished performer, averaging over eight points in the Polish National League for many seasons, and he will join us on a 6.00 average.”

Polis also has experience racing on the continent and there is a wonderful balance to the side which will see us have a powerful reserve throughout the season with strength throughout the team.”

For the record, Monarchs will start this season in the Cab Direct Championship with Justin Sedgmen, Victor Palovaara, Jonatan Grahn, Kye Thomson, Paco Castagna, Max James and Oskar Polis.

