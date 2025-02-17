The rising speedway stars will be at Armadale on Saturday, September 13 and Glasgow’s Ashfield track the following day and the other four rounds are at Redcar, who host two, Kent, and Leicester

Meanwhile, Berwick-based racer, Leon Flint (pictured), a former Berwick Bandits star, now with Glasgow Tigers, and Tom Brennan, who used to ride for Glasgow, will offer tuition to around 30 riders who will compete in the 2025 British Youth Championship.

They are at Workington for a two-day training camp at the GT Tyres Arena, following on from a successful event at the venue 12 months ago.



This year’s camp involves on-track plus a classroom session, and GB Youth boss Neil Vatcher said: “It is thanks to our Young Lions sponsors that we are able to run the camp this week in what will be a fantastic way for these riders to start off their 2025 campaign.”

He added: “We will have expert tuition from arguably two of the success stories of recent years, Tom and Leon, riders who have come from the Youth Championship.

“Today’s Youth riders can see what both Tom and Leon have achieved in such a short time. With their own effort, commitment and hard work, they can all achieve similar success.”

