The legendary singer songwriter, Van Morrison, has announced a rare run of UK live performances this March.

He has extended his run of four shows to include performances at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on March 31st, 2025.







MARCH DATES 2025:



March 18 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 19 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 23 – Oxford New Theatre

March 24 – Stroud Subscription Rooms

March 30 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 31 – Edinburgh Usher Hall





Ticket prices:

Scotland/Edinburgh are £80/£65@ £50

Nottingham, Birmingham and Oxford – £80, £65 & £50 Stroud – £150 / £125

Available from Ticketline.co.uk or the venue box office

