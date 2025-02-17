The legendary singer songwriter, Van Morrison, has announced a rare run of UK live performances this March.
He has extended his run of four shows to include performances at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on March 31st, 2025.
MARCH DATES 2025:
March 18 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
March 19 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
March 23 – Oxford New Theatre
March 24 – Stroud Subscription Rooms
March 30 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
March 31 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
Ticket prices:
Scotland/Edinburgh are £80/£65@ £50
Nottingham, Birmingham and Oxford – £80, £65 & £50 Stroud – £150 / £125
Available from Ticketline.co.uk or the venue box office
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.