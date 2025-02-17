Step through the Instagram-worthy floral archway of Copper Blossom, past its playful pink love seat, and you’ll discover one of Edinburgh’s best-kept Sunday secrets: a roast dinner that’s as easy on the wallet as it is on the eyes. Copper Blossom serves up style and savings.



The star of the show here is their Sharing Roast for two, available until the kitchen runs dry. Choose between a succulent Roast Rump of Beef (£40), a perfectly cooked Half Roast Chicken (£32), or an inventive Veggie Wellington (£26). Solo diners aren’t forgotten either, with individual portions of the beef (£20) or Wellington (£13.50) available.





Each plate arrives loaded with all the trimmings: crispy potatoes that rival even my signature roasties, creamed savoy cabbage that melts in your mouth, and heritage carrots that add a sweet earthiness to each bite. The chargrilled tenderstem broccoli adds a modern touch to this traditional feast, while a towering Yorkshire pudding stands guard over a pool of rich, meaty gravy. Their signature mustard sauce provides the perfect finishing flourish.



The generous portions had our party scraping plates clean – always the truest testament to a roast worth its salt.



For the savvy diner, there’s even better news: Signature Group, the Scottish hospitality collective behind Copper Blossom, has just rolled out ‘Crave’ – a digital loyalty scheme spanning their 22 venues across Edinburgh, Aberdeen, St Andrews, and Bridge of Allan.

Jump on board before March ends to secure a tasty 25% discount on food bills throughout the week (excluding Edinburgh’s Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant). With over 4,500 members already signed up and aiming for 10,000 by year’s end, this free digital pass might just be your ticket to exploring Scotland’s dining scene without breaking the bank. https://signaturepubs.co.uk/crave-loyalty

Copper Blossom, 107 George Street EH2 3BG

0131 230 0617







