The hardy anglers attached to the Bass Rock Shore Angling League are back in business this week with another leg of their Winter Series.

North Berwick is the venue for Round Six on Wednesday, February 19, with registration at the harbour between 6pm and 6.30pm. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm.

If you are not a member but fancy joining the guys for a cast then come along and register then move to your favourite mark.

Boundaries are from one golf course to another around the town and fishing is from 7pm to 10pm. There is a pay out for the heaviest bag and the heaviest fish.

Secretary James Ogilvie reminded anglers that only sizeable fish should be brought to the scales and the Haddington-base fisherman confirmed that high water is 6.50pm, just before all in.

