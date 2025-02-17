A summit was held in Edinburgh to discuss the possibility of introducing continental style zebra crossings on side streets more than a year ago.

Since then, the possibility seemed remote in March 2024 when the council’s Business Bulletin stated quite simply that there was no money.

But more recent developments gave Edinburgh councillor, Neil Ross, a little more hope.

The matter was raised on the council agenda on 7 November 2024 by Cllr Neil Ross who said: “Low-cost zebra crossings are a great idea for improving road safety as they give hesitant and vulnerable pedestrians the confidence to cross roads safely. The Highway Code already gives pedestrians priority when crossing side streets and these zebra crossings would make that real. They also cost very little compared to traditional crossings, and given the Council’s current financial predicament and the long list of planned crossings, these low-cost zebra crossings would be very welcome. It’s time The Scottish Government made them legal.

“Low-cost Zebra Crossings will improve road safety.”

However the latest news which Cllr Ross has intimated to us is that no funding decision has been received from the Road Safety Trust and is “not likely this month”.

Historical slow progress

Former council officer, Daisy Narayanan, wrote in March 2024: “The last update to the Committee on this issue was provided as part of the Business Bulletin on 14 September 2023.



“On 4 December 2023, the Council and Transform Scotland co-hosted a hybrid event to publicise a study into

continental style zebra crossings, undertaken recently by Edinburgh Napier University (ENU), to other Scottish roads and transport authorities.

“The aim of the event was to build a consensus of support for the potential benefits that this type of crossing could

bring and advance the case for taking forward on-street trials in Scotland.

“The Convener of Transport and Environment introduced the event with an explanation of why the Council is

interested in introducing continental style zebras in Edinburgh and the actions it is taking to pursue this.

“This was followed by a presentation from Professor Pat Landon of ENU on their study and its outcomes.

Representatives from Transport for Greater Manchester and the Welsh Government also presented their recent

experiences with on-street trials of continental style zebras.

“The event was attended by 48 delegates, representing 19 Scottish Local Authorities (LAs), three Regional Transport Partnerships and Transport Scotland.



“The Question and Answer session at the conclusion of the event indicated that there was considerable interest from other Local Authorities in the potential introduction of such crossings in Scotland.

“Transform Scotland is therefore currently co-ordinating a joint letter to Scottish Ministers, from themselves and

interested LAs, seeking ministerial support for the principle of continental style zebras and a commitment that officials from Transport Scotland will:

“Work collaboratively with LAs to overcome any current

legislative barriers to undertaking on-street trials in

Scotland; and

"Work in partnership with Scottish LAs to implement on-

street trials on public roads.

“In parallel with this process, plans are being developed for

the Council to undertake a study to monitor the operation

of existing continental style zebras in Edinburgh, at

locations that are not on the public road network. This will

provide additional, local evidence on the interactions of

different road user groups at this type of crossing.”

Zebra Crossing on Lansdowne Crescent – a side street. this was part of City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL)





