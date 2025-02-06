Drew Kemp has called on his team-mates to help Berwick Bandits shed their “underdog” tag and reward the Border club’s fans by pushing for silverware.

The German-born, Suffolk-raised racer swept the boards at the Borders club’s end-of-season awards after a string of high scores and a career-best average.

In total Kemp has ridden for 13 British clubs at all levels since his debut as a 15-year-old for Mildenhall.

Berwick finished bottom of both the BSN Series Scottish section and Cab Direct Championship last season as injuries to Rory Schlein, Bastian Borke and Lewis Kerr took their toll.

In their absence, Kemp stepped into the breach and lifted the gloom with a string of eye-catching performances, especially around Berwick’s super-fast Shielfield Park home, endearing himself to the home fans in the process.

And it turns out it was very much a love reciprocated as Kemp (pictured by Taz McDougall) told Berwick’s Total Access podcast it was “the best move of my career” to join the Bandits.

“Last year was the most fun I’ve had racing since the early days in the National League,” he added.

But Kemp – part of a revamped R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS septet – believes it is time that the club begins to seriously compete for silverware.

The recruitment of former Grand Prix men Peter Kildemand and Craig Cook, plus British under-21 champion Sam Hagon and Australian Dayle Wood, alongside the returning Bastian Borke and Danyon Hume puts the side in the silverware mix.

He said: “This could be the year we win something or, at least, reach finals. That would be good, not just for us riders but the fans too.

“It is important to get the fans on your side and Berwick fans are the friendliest I’ve ever experienced – and I’ve got a few teams to compare them to.

“They care deeply about their club, but are not straight on your back if you are having a bad meeting.

“Berwick are very much underdogs compared to say Glasgow or Poole, but 2025 is the year to prove we aren’t underdogs but a team that can win something.

“The fans definitely deserve to win something as do (club owner) Jamie Courtney and (team manager) Stewart Dickson.”

