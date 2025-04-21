The death of a woman whose body was found on a Bathgate street earlier this morning is being treated as unexplained.

Emergency services were called to Sibbalds Brae around 5.45am.

The road was closed for several hours to facilitate the investigation.

Officers do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances and said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

No details of the deceased have been released.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.45am on Monday, April 21, we were made aware of the death of a woman on Sibbalds Brae, Bathgate.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

