Hearts Standard say that the Tynecastle club have been granted a work permit for new signing Elton Kabangu and the newspaper reports that the striker could be in line to face struggling Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday (15.00).

The 26-year-old, Belgian-born winger is on loan from Belgian Pro League club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and the 5ft 10in forward has an initial deal until the end of this season.

He began his youth career with Gent before moving on loan to Dutch outfit, FC Eindhoven, claiming 19 goals in 789 appearances as well as setting up another 20 strikes.

Dutch club Willem II was his next stop and he claimed 16 goals before Union SG moved in and he was part of the squad which missed out on the title by a point. They qualified for the Champions League and also won the Belgian Cup while he was there.

He told Hearts official website: “I’m a hungry guy. I run for the team, I work for the team, I like to score and like to assist.

“I want to be important for the team, to give my best.”

Neil Critchley, Hearts’ head coach, has made no secret of his desire to strengthen up-front and believes the experience of playing in the leading leagues in Holland and Belgium will benefit the newcomer.

Critchley told Hearts official website: “I know how hungry he is to come and be a success at Tynecastle.”

The Dons have signed Danish winger Jeppe Okkels on loan from English side Preston North End and the 25-year-old rejoins manager, Jimmy Thelin, at Pittodrie. Okkels played for Thelin for three seasons at Elfsborg,

He is Aberdeen’s first signing of the winter window and he arrives after a form slump at Pittodrie but the Dons are still fourth in the William Hill Premiership table with 34 points from 21 games after a blistering start to the season.

Hearts are second bottom of the 12-strong league with 23 points from 22 outings but have recorded thee wins and a draw in their last four games. Aberdeen have lost their last five including a 2-0 defeat at Fir Park against Motherwell.

