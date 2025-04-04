Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, was guided through the 9/11 Memorial in New York accompanied by survivor Lolita Jackson.

Ms Jackson provided a personal perspective on the events of that September day in 2001 and the ongoing legacy of remembrance.

Mr Murray laid a floral wreath at the Memorial in honour of those who lost their lives. As they stood in reflection, a piper from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo played a lament.

The Secretary of State said: “The 9/11 Memorial stands as a powerful reminder of those who lost their lives and as a testimony to the resilience of this great city. Being accompanied today by survivor Lolita Jackson brings home the personal story of those who lived through that day. The ties that unite our nations will never be undone and we will always stand in solidarity with the American people by honouring those whose lives were lost.”

Lolita Jackson said: “I survived both the 1993 bombing as well as 9/11 in 2001, and my life was saved by Rick Rescorla, the Director of Security for my firm, Morgan Stanley, who was a former British Army paratrooper. He guided hundreds of us to safety at the sacrifice of his own life – he learned the lessons from the bombing in 1993 and subsequently applied them to our evacuation procedures to ensure we knew what to do if the time ever came again. His sacrifice is the ultimate example of the ties that bind the US and the UK.”

Secretary of State Ian Murray with Beth Hillman, 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and Piper from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Secretary of State Ian Murray chats with 9/11 survivor, Lolita Jackson

Secretary of State Ian Murray with, left, Beth Hillman, 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and, right, survivor Lolita Jackson, at the Ground Zero Memorial

