The new Friends of Craigmillar are hitting the ground running on Saturday with not one but two sessions of their Spring Clean.

This is a community wide litter pick of the whole area in Craigmillar. Earlier this week school children and youth groups were out picking up litter and now it is the turn of members of the public.

Meet at the library at 10am or 2pm – or both.

Equipment will be provided as well as refreshments at the White House.

This is a joint effort with Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust, Create, The city of Edinburgh Council and Community Alliance Trust.

