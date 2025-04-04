There’s positive news as Cadden returned back to full team training this week.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gray said: “Nicky Cadden has trained all week, which is positive. He’s got a chance of being involved, which is great.

“When you think back to when he got his injury, he’s shown great resilience to get back as quickly as he has.”

Joe Newell however has suffered a setback, which could significantly decrease his game-time for the rest of the season.

“There’s not good news for Joe (Newell), though. He’s had a big setback in his rehab, and we will have to take a different course of action with him; we will find out more in the next week or so.

“He will take a few steps back, which isn’t great for Joe given this stage of the season.

“He’s desperate to get back and contribute on the pitch, but he’s certainly contributing every day off it, in terms of around the building. He knows how important he is.

“We will get around him though too, because it’s difficult news for him.”

