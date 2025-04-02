Ian Campbell won the Edinburgh New Year Shore League, but only just, after a difficult final leg at Newhaven.

Fish were few and far between and the lack of action, combined with the cold blustery wind, made for an uncomfortable evening, especially for those desperate for some points towards their final league tally in the league sponsored by The Edinburgh Angling Centre, The Fishing Megastore and Cox & Rawle.

Gordon Lyall finished the night with yet another win on his favourite venue. He hooked into six fish. Stevie Burns was second with four fish and Billy Buckley third with three fish.

The longest fish of the night was a 35cm codling caught by Michael Gilberston.

Things were close at the top going into the final leg and got a lot closer by the time it was over. Stevie Burns made up three points on the leader which was enough to draw level on points but Campbell hung on after count back.

Arbroath-based Stewart Falconer was third only two points adrift and there was a really close finish for fourth place with Trinity Academy schoolboy, Eryk Janik, and Scott Emmerson (Arbroath) both finishing on 27 points.

The count back of fish points for their counting legs also finished exactly the same on 847 points so the final placings were decided on number of fish caught in those matches with teenager Eryk coming out on top with only one fish more than Scott over 5 matches.

PICTURE: Ian Campbell with Newhaven in the background. Picture Nigel Duncan

