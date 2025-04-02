It’s proving a vintage season for Crags Centre-based Boroughmuir Blaze youth basketball teams.

Boroughmuir Blaze under-16 girls with their league championship trophy

Hard on the under-18 girls winning a Scottish Cup further success has come from the under-16 girls and under-14 boys both of whom have won their respective SBC National League Division One titles.

What’s more both teams triumphed in unbeaten fashion!

The under-16 girls were coached Erynn Legge assisted by Eden Simpson and the successful squad comprised:

Caoimhe Stupart, Clara Dick, Emilie LeMay, Emily McLennan, Amie Gaye, Isla Turner, Olivia Inglis, Aoibheann Russell, Hamayel Chowdhury, Emma Harbisher, Louisa Buchan, Brisa Ramedhan and Ella Harrison.

Peter Blair is the under-14 boys head coach and he is assisted by Luke McCracken.

The winning squad: Michal Troscianko, Fraser Gillies, Euan Belford, Travis Campbell, Fergus Forbes, Carter McSweeney, Orrin McGregor-Woodhams, Alex Moss, James Boag-Thomson, Krishna Dwivedi, Hazem Ghonim and Theo Viguier.

