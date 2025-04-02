Patrick Harvie MSP has intimated that while he will remain available for selection for Holyrood next year, he will not stand in the Party’s upcoming leadership election.

The contest, set to take place this summer, is open to all party members.

Mr Harvie has been a Green MSP since 2003, and was first elected as the Party’s co-convenor in 2008. He became part of its first Co-Leader team in 2019, alongside Lorna Slater.

Co-Leaders of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on the eve of their party conference PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

In 2021 Mr Harvie and Ms Slater became the first Green politicians in the UK to have roles in government when the party cut a deal with the SNP under then First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

The Greens continue to claim victories from that time in office introducing the rent freeze and leading on the upcoming Housing Bill which is intended to introduce protections and a system of rent controls in Scotland.

Mr Harvie will remain co-leader until the leadership election in the summer, and will continue to sit as a Scottish Green MSP, intending to put himself forward for selection by party members for the 2026 election.

Mr Harvie said: “It has been an extraordinary privilege to hold leadership roles in the Scottish Greens, first as Co-Convenor and then as part of our first ever Co-Leader team.

“It has also been humbling to have had the support of party members to serve in these roles, and to work with members around the country to advance Green politics in Scotland.

“At the start of devolution, few people regarded the Greens as a serious political force. But as we have grown, learned and developed we have become the most significant, sustained new movement in Scottish politics for generations. Given the growing urgency of the climate emergency, that movement is greatly needed.

“Green solutions are more necessary than ever, and we have been the only party clearly making the case for the action needed to tackle growing inequality and the climate and nature emergency. Others are happy to set targets, but then actively resist the action needed to meet them.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped the party to grow, and given me the opportunity to play a role. There is far more work ahead of us, especially as we see both UK and Scottish Governments drag their feet on climate action, and too often continue the policies which have made our society less equal.

“The election of Co-Leaders in a pre-election year is an important moment for the party. I won’t be part of the leadership team that fronts up that campaign, but I’m optimistic to see the party choose the people who will do so, and to us building on our record results and delivering the largest possible group of Green MSPs in 2026.”

Patrick Harvie MSP. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

