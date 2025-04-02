Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man following the recovery of drugs worth up to £200,000 in Livingston.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Park Place around 10am on Tuesday, 1 April, 2025.

A quantity of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value between £160,000 and £200,000 was recovered.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday, 9 May, 2025.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and officers continue to work to bring those responsible for the production and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to assist with this and we ask anyone with information or concerns about drugs to report them via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

