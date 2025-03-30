Kenny Knox changes his role from fishery manager to owner of popular Glencorse Reservoir in The Pentland Hills when Bill Taylor retires in October and he admitted: “It’s been my dream.”

Knox plans changed and an increased social media presence as he plans for New Year and he declared: “As of next season, it will be me in charge, running the fishery fully, myself, and I look forward to starting the New Year and the new season as a fishery lease holder.

“It is an entirely new venture for me and there is a lot to do, but there is a lot of potential to upgrade the ground and also to make it easier for anglers to get in and out of the boats.”

He also wants to make it easier for anglers to get their heavy gear, like their engine batteries, from the two loch side car parks to the harbour by possibly introducing trolleys.

Knox says he is adept at using social media and that will be extended. He added: “That will start when my name is officially on the lease and it will all go live over the winter. TikTok, Instragram etc, I will do everything.”

And he added: “I have a lot of ideas running around in my head.”

A new loch side toilet will form part of the revamp at the fishery above Flotterstone and the former Penicuik Rugby Club hooker but he is aware that there are other fisheries vying for custom nearby.

Knox said: “There is always competition out there in all sorts of fields, and the fishing industry is no exception.

“Fish prices keep on going up, and it is not just the price of fish, it is the cost of feeding, fuel and deliveries and people don’t realise what it really costs to re-stock. It is not cheap.”

Knox, however, starts from a solid foundation and said: “We have a lot of regular clubs and individual anglers who come and support us during the season, and we thank them for that, and we hope to welcome them in the future.

“I am also trying to encourage more of the younger generation to come up here as well, people I have met through social media.

“In fact, there are a couple (of anglers) out on the water today who I met on TikToc who have travelled up from Leeds to fish for two days, and there is plenty of potential to grow and expand the business, and we will see where the future takes me.”

Overall, fishing has been good since the season started earlier this month, with the opening day described as having “awesome” conditions and the returns were “phenomenal” with anglers up in the high teens hooking into quality trout.

The temperature dropped around 10c on day two of the new season and there was a big difference in the catch returns, but Knox added: “People still got their fish.”

Last week saw changeable weather conditions and Knox said: “I take my hat off to the guys who were out last Friday as the wind was intense, in the afternoon especially. However, guys who stayed out managed 30-plus to the boat including a nice looking brownie.

There is no bank fishing at Glencorse and boats have to be pre-booked by going onto the website (glencorsersv.co.uk). You check the boat availability and new booking process policy for 2025 section and then phone Knox or Taylor to book your spot on 07955 694448 or 07703 255955.

The diary is filling fast and Knox stressed that it is important to get in quickly if you wish to bag a favoured date.

