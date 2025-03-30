Goal scorer Junior Hoilett was delighted with both his own personal performance and the team’s display as Hibs swept aside St Johnstone at Easter Road yesterday.

Hoilett opened the scoring before turning provider for Martin Boyle in the first half, with Kieron Bowie’s late penalty sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The Canadian international was at the forefront of all things good this afternoon – picking up a Player of the Match award alongside his goal and assist.

“It was a great performance from start to finish,” Hoilett told Hibs TV.

“The boys stuck to the gameplan, we were resilient, professional and we got the three points which was the most important thing.

“The Gaffer had told us to stay high and press them high. We had been working on that all week, so full credit goes to the Manager for that.”

Hoilett’s first-half strike was his fourth goal for the Hibees – a stunning right-footed strike from the edge of the area.

“I was speaking to Joe Newell before and we were talking about how I was unlucky against Kilmarnock – and he told me there were goals out there for me today.

“I was just happy to get a good connection on the strike and see it hit the back of the net.

“Over the international break, I found some of my old boots in the storage – and I pulled them out and I have been wearing them this week in training. I have been performing since I put them on – so they must be magic boots.

“Right now, I am really enjoying my football – we have a good group here and I am enjoying every minute.

“We’re just taking each game as it comes, we have some big ones coming up. If we keep doing what we are doing and stick together, then I am sure the results will just keep coming.”

