If you support another adult – friend or relative – due to their illness, frailty, disability, mental health or addiction then this could be for you.

Local charity LifeCare Edinburgh provides a range of compassionate, caring and practical services so that unpaid carers get a chance to take a break. This includes registered day clubs, outreach care, help at home and meals on wheels services. But on top of this the charity also offers a fantastic range of free drop-in activities dedicated to support unpaid carers themselves so that they have a chance to relax, do something for them and meet others in a similar position.

Join LifeCare to try a new activity or get back to something you love. All unpaid carer activity sessions take place in the LifeCare Hub on Cheyne Street (EH4 1JB) and run through the week at different days and times. Why not pop along to Zumba on a Monday at 4:30pm, have a Massage or join a Watercolour class on a Tuesday at 11am, enjoy a Hairdressing Session on a Wednesday at 1pm or Chair Yoga on Friday at 11am. Some of the sessions can be joined online too.

Everyone who joins a free class also receives a voucher for a free tea or coffee in the charity’s fully accessible community café, CafeLife, based within the hub.

Thanks to these activities, carers report feeling supported, connected, valued, refreshed and overall they feel better equipped to continue in their caring role. One carer recently told us “I feel like myself again”

All activities are drop-in, no need to book, and are completely free thanks to funding from The Short Break Fund. You’re also welcome to bring along the person you care for.

To find out more drop in to the hub on Cheyne Street, call 0131 343 0940, email enquiries@lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk or visit www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk.

