Chef/Proprietor of Dhoom Streatery and Bar, Dhaneshwar Prasad Jakhmola, has been crowned “Chef of the Year 2025” at The Courier UK Food and Drink Awards.

Dhoom has several awards, including an AA Rosette, Scottish Curry Awards, the title of Scotland’s Most Inspiring Restaurant, and consistent No 1 Tripadvisor reviews. But this is the first major award for Prasad recognising his skills as a chef, and passion for his craft, in creating Indian street food.

Prasad is the first Indian chef to win the coveted award.

At Thursday night’s ceremony at the Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa in Dundee, Prasad spoke about how humbled he felt in winning, and how, once again, and as with every award Dhoom has picked up over its eight year history, it’s all due to the unwavering support of his customers and team.

“What an incredible feeling to win this award,” said Prasad. “I am absolutely delighted, but pretty astounded at the same time to win, given the two amazing chefs up against me in this category. I’m used to picking up awards for Dhoom, but to put myself in the spotlight as a chef, is something else. Winning this is a testament to the journey and passion of our incredible guests at Dhoom. When I first opened the restaurant, I hoped it would turn out to be so much more than just a restaurant. It was a dream, to bring bold, exciting Indian flavours to Dunfermline. It certainly has turned out to be so much more has, fulfilling my every wish. It’s been a journey the whole of the City has been on with me. Every dish I have created carries my heart, my heritage and my love for food.”

“Dunfermline has been overwhelmingly welcoming since I first set up here,” continued Prasad. “It’s been my pleasure to support this community which I will continue to do. I think we really have put the City on the map as this latest award gives me the opportunity to spread the word far and wide beyond Fife itself. Our trophy cabinet becomes fuller by the minute. We really believe in Dhoom, and all that it stands for. Fortunately, the awards’ judges do too!”

Prasad explained that entering awards takes a great deal of time and effort: “Some awards are given out purely on customer votes, which means a great deal, whilst others see us assessed and judged by some of the top industry critics in the Country,” he said. “We’ve had recent articles and reviews all over the UK media too, such as the Sunday Times. It keeps us, and Dunfermline, in the spotlight.

“I’d like to thank everybody at the Courier UK Food and Drink Awards for laying on an amazing night last night. We had a fantastic time, but there’s no resting on our laurels today. We are back at work in Dhoom serving up our new Punjab menu which was just launched a couple of weeks ago to great acclaim.”

www.dhoomuk.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...