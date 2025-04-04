First Minister, John Swinney, will undertake a series of engagements in New York on the second day of his visit to the United States for Tartan Week 2025 including marching in the Parade from the Algonquin Hotel down Sixth Avenue.

Mr Swinney said that his focus will be on championing Scotland’s culture, heritage and growing influence on the global stage.

Actor Alan Cumming will lead the Tartan Day Parade in 2025

The First Minister will lead the Scotland delegation at the Tartan Day parade down Sixth Avenue alongside the 2025 Grand Marshal Alan Cumming, address the audience at Scotland’s first ‘Hoolie in New York’ featuring world-class Scottish artists and a performance on the famous Gregg Fiddle, host a reception for partners in culture, commerce and beyond at Carnegie Hall, shining a spotlight on Scotland’s vibrant cultural sector, exports and investment offer, welcome performers from Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band and the Atholl Highlanders to Tartan Week in Bryant Park and celebrate the legacy of Scottish Americans during the Kirkin O’ the Tartan service at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Mr Swinney said: “Scottish history and heritage are celebrated the world over and woven into the fabric of the United States. I know it means a great deal to the millions of Americans with Scottish connections.

“I am looking forward to leading Scotland’s presence during the Tartan Day Parade alongside Grand Marshal Alan Cumming and to addressing the audience during at a venue named after one of Scotland’s most famous sons. Today is a day to celebrate the best of Scotland and to promote the iconic and globally revered culture and heritage we have to offer.

“I recognise the significance of National Tartan Day and it is testament to the strength of the Scottish diaspora in the US. Tartan Day and the wider festivities in New York reaffirm the historic friendship between our two nations – a friendship that is deep and strong, and that dates back centuries. We want to continue to celebrate those ties, whilst also shining a spotlight on the vibrant, dynamic and innovative Scotland of today.”

