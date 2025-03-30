Neil Critchley admitted it was a tough afternoon for his men at Celtic Park as the split looms with Hearts hoping to finish in the top six, but he praised debutant Harry Milne and added: “He (Harry) should be proud of how he played.”

Dundee United visit Tynecastle on Sunday (14.30) and making the top six in the William Hill Premiership is still in Hearts hands, according to the head coach. They also face Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday, April 12 (15.00) in their final regular season fixture.

He told Hearts social media that the 3-0 reverse at Parkhead has not caused the Jambos “much damage” and he added: “When we come back in to training this week we move on quickly and prepare for the next game.”

Looking back at the Celtic defeat Critchley (pictured) felt his men started the game well on the front foot, pressed Celtic well, and had good organisation. He added: “We made them turn the ball over how we wanted them to and created some good moments.

“The first opportunity came from a corner and then, because we are pressing we just lose the middle of the pitch a little bit, our decision making when to press, we did not quite get that right, the timing was not right, and the first opportunity they get they score.”

Celtic also scored on their second opportunity and Critchley said: “You need that one (the ball) to hit the post or rebound out for a corner but it falls straight to him (Jota) and you need those moments to fall for you. We had a good opportunity with Jamesy (James Wilson) which, unfortunately, he missed and then it would have been game on again, back in the game.

“We wanted to get to half-time 2-0 but unfortunately we concede and, then second-half, it is more like damage limitation a little bit, goal difference might come into it for the top six, so I think we limited them to very little in the second-half.

“The lads stuck at it, they kept going, showed real belief in what they were trying to do, even though it was really tough, but as I say, it has been a tough day but we have to more on quickly and we will.”

On Milne, a former Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle player, Critchley said: “What a debut for him to come into, toughest game you can face, he has never played in a game of this quality or of this speed and I thought he handled it very well. I though his mentality was excellent and he should be proud of how he played the game.

Meanwhile, Hearts season tickets for the 2025/26 season are now on sale to current ticket holders.

Like this: Like Loading...